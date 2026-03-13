Here's when you can start playing Crimson Desert

HQ

Crimson Desert will launch as soon as next week on March 19, right? Technically yes, even if the latest launch time information from developer Pearl Abyss makes it clear that the game will be more accessible to the masses on March 20, unless you plan on pulling a sickie next Friday.

It has been revealed that the official launch time for Crimson Desert, when you can finally hop into the anticipated RPG and begin your adventure as Kliff, is set for 22:00 GMT/23:00 CET on March 19, with pre-load planned for the same time on March 17.

Folks further east will have to wait later as the launch is happening as late as 9:00 AM for Sydney local time on March 20, while players further west will be able to hop in as early as 15:00 PDT on March 19, perfect for those living in Los Angeles.

For more on Crimson Desert, it was recently confirmed that the game will support Denuvo on PC at debut, an addition that likely frustrates some fans.