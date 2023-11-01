Here's when you can start playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

HQ

Activision has once again decided to lean on a staggered release for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, meaning on November 3, 2023, you can play through the game's entire campaign mode while you wait for the multiplayer features to arrive on November 10, 2023. With this staggered launch in mind, we now know exactly when the game will be accessible for players around the world.

Take a look at the images below for information on when you can start playing the game's multiplayer on PC and also when the various features will be pre-loadable and playable on all platforms.

For those who are looking to dive into the campaign this Friday, Activision has announced that it spans 15 missions and that after almost every mission, players will be rewarded with a new item, including XP tokens, calling cards, Operators, emblems, and weapon blueprints. You can see what's on offer below.

As for what post-launch will look like, we're told that the multiplayer will include a pre-season that runs until Season 1 debuts sometime in early December. Here we can expect the arrival of a new map in Warzone, as well as new modes and maps for multiplayer, and a battle pass to boot.

Expect more information about the game in the coming days as part of a slate of new blog posts that will be published.