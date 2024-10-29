Here's when you can return to Nuketown in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

HQ

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 may have only launched a few days ago but Treyarch is already looking to bolster the title with new content. On top of a playlist expansion that will see Infected available to check out as of today, October 29, we're also promised that the beloved and seemingly undying map of Nuketown will be arriving in the game before the end of the week.

To mark the turn of the month, Treyarch will be launching Nuketown in Black Ops 6. The map will be arriving on November 1, something that was confirmed in a recent post from Treyarch itself.

We were actually told about Nuketown's debut in Black Ops 6 ahead of launch as part of a teaser that gives us a glimpse of the version of the map we can look ahead to. Check it out below.

Will you be hopping into some Nuketown later this week?