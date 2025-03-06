Here's when you can preload and start playing Assassin's Creed Shadows

HQ

It's almost time to return to Ubisoft's long-running series Assassin's Creed, as the anticipated Assassin's Creed Shadows launches in two weeks on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. With that being the case, some of you are no doubt wondering when exactly you can preload the game on your platform of choice and likewise what exact moment it will become available to play. Ubisoft has now confirmed that information.

Starting with preload, Xbox Series X/S owners can do so as of right now. PC players will have to wait until March 17 at midnight local time, and PS5 users will have to wait even longer until March 18 at midnight local time.

As per the launch, the UK and Europe times can be seen below.



PC via Ubisoft Connect - 22:00 GMT / 23:00 CET on March 19



PC via Steam - 4:00 GMT / 5:00 CET on March 20



PS5/Xbox Series - 00:00 GMT / 00:00 CET (midnight local region) on March 20



As for times around the world, check out the detailed graphic below.