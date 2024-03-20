English
Horizon Forbidden West

Here's when you can play Horizon Forbidden West on PC

Pre-loading is available now, and the game is set to unlock tomorrow.

The 21st of March heralds the launch of Horizon Forbidden West on PC. Sony's latest first-party title to join the ranks of the PC roster is a biggie, and it's likely a lot of people are chomping at the bit to see the next part of Aloy's adventure.

NixxesSoftware, the studio behind porting the game to PC, has revealed when you'll be able to play on Twitter. Pre-loads are available now, and the game will launch properly on the 21st of March at 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET.

Will you be pre-loading Horizon Forbidden West ahead of launch?

Horizon Forbidden West

