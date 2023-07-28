Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Here's when you can expect to hear more about NBA 2K24

A series of announcements are planned over the coming weeks.

A couple of weeks ago, we reported on both the cover art reveal and then the full reveal of NBA 2K24. At that time, we were promised by 2K and Visual Concepts that more information would be revealed in the lead up until launch. Now we know exactly when.

As part of an announcement roadmap, we're told that on the week of August 14, we can expect to see some gameplay showing off the new ProPlay feature. Then to follow this, on the week of August 21, we can expect to know more about The W, MyNBA, and the Mamba Moments new feature.

After this comes the MyCareer, The City, and MyTeam updates on the week of August 28, before the slate of announcements conclude with Season 1 information and some other goodies on the week of September 4.

This will then take us to launch, with NBA 2K24 set to debut on September 8, 2023.

