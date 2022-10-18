Here's when you can expect our God of War: Ragnarök review

HQ

It's around three weeks until God of War: Ragnarök debuts, and with that being the case, many of you are likely wondering just when we can tell you about our thoughts after playing around with Santa Monica Studio's long-awaited sequel.

Well, while we can't get into details about that yet, what we can tell you is that we have the game and are playing it, and will be publishing our review at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET on November 3. Be sure to mark that down if you're looking forward to catching our thoughts on Kratos and Atreus' next outing.