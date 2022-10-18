Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
God of War: Ragnarök

Here's when you can expect our God of War: Ragnarök review

We're playing the game and will have thoughts coming soon enough.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's around three weeks until God of War: Ragnarök debuts, and with that being the case, many of you are likely wondering just when we can tell you about our thoughts after playing around with Santa Monica Studio's long-awaited sequel.

Well, while we can't get into details about that yet, what we can tell you is that we have the game and are playing it, and will be publishing our review at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET on November 3. Be sure to mark that down if you're looking forward to catching our thoughts on Kratos and Atreus' next outing.

God of War: Ragnarök

Related texts



Loading next content