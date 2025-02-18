Here's when the NieR:PIano Concert - Journeys 12025 is coming to a city near you

HQ

There are a lot of concerts these days that utilise soundtracks in video games as their inspiration and basis. Soon, the PlayStation The Concert will come to Europe and later in the year we can expect The Witcher in Concert to make its appearance too, but between these two there is actually another concert worth checking out as well.

Fans of the NieR series will be glad to know that NieR:PIano Concert - Journeys 12025 (yes, that's the actual name...) will soon be coming to several European cities. Between April and July, the show will head to France, Germany, Czech Republic, Italy, the UK, and Portugal. In total, there will be nine shows throughout Europe in the spring/summer and you can see the dates, cities, and venues below.



April 19, 2025: France, Paris (Salle Gaveau)



April 25, 2025: Germany, Düsseldorf (Robert-Schumann-Saal)



April 26, 2025: Czech Republic, Prague (Koncertní sál Pražské konzervatoře)



May 9, 2025: France, Lyon (Salle Molière)



May 17, 2025: Germany, Berlin (Columbiahalle)



June 7, 2025: Italy, Roma (Teatro Ghione)



June 8, 2025: United Kingdom, Birmingham (Elgar Concert Hall)



June 13, 2025: Portugal, Lisboa (Teatro Variedades)



July 3, 2025: United Kingdom, London (Cadogan Hall)



It should be said that there are plans to announce additional venues and dates, as these are regarded as the "first European tour dates". As for the credits of the concert, we're told that it's composed by Keiichi Okabe, Kuniyuki Takahashi, Keigo Hoashi, and MONACA. Square Enix is attached as a producer and Benyamin Nuss will be performing the show, and as for its proper description, we're told:

This is an ad:

"NieR:PIano Concert - Journeys 12025 - marks the franchise's 15th anniversary with a special album, produced and recorded in Tokyo, Japan, at the occasion of the concert tour. This opus, performed by pianist Beynamin Nuss under the supervision of NieR's musical team and Square Enix, delivers an exceptional auditory experience. It's the perfect way to celebrate one of the most iconic videogame series of our time, renowned for its artistic vision and the globally-acclaimed quality of its soundtracks."