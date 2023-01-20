Here's when the Destiny 2: Lightfall Raid will arrive

HQ

Bungie has been really letting loose when it comes to Destiny 2: Lightfall information as of late. Just yesterday, we reported on the planned buildcrafting changes, and now the weekly This Week at Bungie blog post has arrived, which just so happens to be another behemoth of an article, packed with all kinds of information and details.

If you've been hoping for updates on Airborne Effectiveness, matchmaking, Year 3 Catalysts, Exotic Glaives, weapon and armour balance changes, what the future will hold for balance, and more, this blog pretty much touches upon it all in one way or another. But what it also does is reveal exactly when one of the biggest events in Destiny 2 will happen: the launch date of the new Raid.

Lightfall's Raid will arrive on March 10, 2023 (the second Friday after Lightfall launches for those wondering), and will open at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET. There's no information as to setting or the location it will be based at, although a safe bet would be Neptune.

So make sure to mark that in your calendars if you intend to hunt for the elusive World's First title with your Raid team.

Last thing, a bit of good news, as of the next weekly reset (January 24), Blue Engrams will no longer drop at the Soft Cap, meaning you won't be burdened with awful gear filling up your Postmaster and Inventory. Woohoo!