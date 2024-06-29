Here's when Pirates of the Caribbean is coming to Fortnite

HQ

With every new battle pass, we can pretty much always expect a crossover with Fortnite and another iconic IP. This time, Jack Sparrow and the Pirates of the Caribbean are heading to the battle royale.

As pointed out by Epic Games in a recent Twitter/X post following leaks of the upcoming content, the new battle pass will launch on the 19th of July. Some players have been able to purchase this content early, but they can't level up the battle pass until it releases.

We're expecting a Jack Sparrow skin, Davey Jones skin, an Elizabeth Swann skin, and a skeletal Jack Sparrow skin as one of the final battle pass rewards. It'll also come with a Jar of Dirt emote for you to relive the famous movie moment.