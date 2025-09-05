Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Ghost of Yotei

Here's when our Ghost of Yotei review will be published

You'll know how great Sucker Punch's anticipated sequel is long before it launches on the 2nd of October.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been a week since PlayStation Studios and Sucker Punch announced that Ghost of Yotei, the highly anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima and this year's biggest first-party game from PlayStation, had gone gold. This often means that the team is almost ready to share codes with those of us planning to review the game, and this is no exception.

Many of us in Gamereactor have now received our codes for Ghost of Yotei, and are allowed to reveal that the review will be published at 2 PM BST / 3 PM CEST on the 25th of September. This means you'll get our thoughts about the game a week before launch, so Sony does as usual seem very confident.

Ghost of Yotei

Related texts



Loading next content