Here's when our Ghost of Yotei review will be published

It's been a week since PlayStation Studios and Sucker Punch announced that Ghost of Yotei, the highly anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima and this year's biggest first-party game from PlayStation, had gone gold. This often means that the team is almost ready to share codes with those of us planning to review the game, and this is no exception.

Many of us in Gamereactor have now received our codes for Ghost of Yotei, and are allowed to reveal that the review will be published at 2 PM BST / 3 PM CEST on the 25th of September. This means you'll get our thoughts about the game a week before launch, so Sony does as usual seem very confident.