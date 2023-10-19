Here's when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is getting New Game Plus

HQ

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 finally launches tomorrow, giving players a fantastic web-slinging experience. However, for those who'd love to wrap up their adventures in New York and then play through it all again, there is a slight catch.

As of the time of writing, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 does not have a New Game Plus mode. Of course, if you want to experience it again you can make a new save, but you'd then be leaving all your suits and powers behind.

Insomniac's community and marketing director James Stevenson has told us that we won't be waiting long for this feature, though. While he reaffirmed it wouldn't be available from day one, he did say that it should be out before the end of the year.

Sony's last major exclusive release, God of War: Ragnarök, also didn't launch with New Game Plus, but the feature was added in at a later date. If you're looking to see if Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is worth the price of entry right now, check out our review here.