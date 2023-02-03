Here's when Hogwarts Legacy's Early Access starts in your region

HQ

You can now count the days until Hogwarts Legacy's Early Access launch date on one hand, and with this being the case, it has now been revealed exactly when the game will first be playable.

As shown in a graphic shared on Twitter, the Early Access launch time for Hogwarts Legacy is an easy one to keep tabs on, as it is midnight local time in every region across the world on February 7, except for West Coast America, which will be able to dive in at 21:00 PT on February 6 to coincide with the East Coast. That does mean that the Kiwis and Aussies get a jump on the rest of the world, and that those in the UK will have to wait an extra hour before being able to play alike our European brethren.

It should also be said that these release times reflect the digital editions of the game, and that physical copies will be at the mercy of retailers and/or delivery companies.