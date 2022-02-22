Cookies

Elden Ring

Here's when Elden Ring will be launching in your region

Pre-load will be available 48 hours prior to these times.

We're getting incredibly close to the official launch date of FromSoftware's unbelievably anticipated action-RPG Elden Ring. With the game set to release on February 25, the exact launch times for when the game will become available around the world have now been shared, meaning you can start preparing for when exactly you can dive into the Lands Between.

While you can check out the full graphic of global times below, those who work on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and Central European Time (CET) can look forward to the game opening at these times:

PC
23:00 GMT (February 24) / 00:00 CET (February 25)

Console
Midnight local time for both regions (00:00 GMT / 00:00 CET)

If you haven't already, be sure to also check out the recent overview trailer of Elden Ring below to get an idea of what will be on offer come launch.

Elden Ring

