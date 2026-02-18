Here's when each episode of Invincible: Season 4 will premiere

HQ

It's almost time for Invincible to return to Prime Video, as the anticipated fourth season of the animated show will kick off as soon as March 18. With that being the case, now the streaming giant has affirmed the exact premiere dates for each episode in the eight-episode season, with the firm information available to be seen below.

Invincible: Season 4 episode premiere dates:



Episodes 1-3 - March 18



Episode 4 - March 25



Episode 5 - April 1



Episode 6 - April 8



Episode 7 - April 15



Episode 8 - April 22



As for what this season will look to explore, expect Mark Grayson to have another running in with Omni-Man, all as his father looks to make amends while preparing for a grand battle against leader Thragg and his Viltrumite army. Yep, it's going to be an explosive season.

Are you excited for the next chapter of Invincible?