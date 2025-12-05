Here's when each episode of Fallout: Season lands on Prime Video

HQ

We've become so used to binge watching TV series on streamers that when a show has an episodic format it feels almost shocking. After Fallout arrived in one batch of episodes in April 2024, you might have thought that the same would apply for Season 2, but this won't at all be the case.

Rather the upcoming round of episodes will debut on a weekly basis, and not even with a multi-episode premiere... The first will debut on the streaming service Prime Video on December 17 and then new episodes will come each and every week until the eighth and final one drops on February 8. Yep, that's an almost two-month wait to see how the plot wraps up.

As for the exact premiere dates for each episode, you can see this below.

Fallout: Season 2 episode premiere dates: