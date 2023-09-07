Here's when crossplay is coming to Baldur's Gate III

HQ

Baldur's Gate III has been taking PC gaming by storm, and now that it's available on PS5, players are wondering when the two platforms will be able to link up for some adventuring. Crossplay isn't quite ready yet, but Larian has given an update on when it could arrive.

Speaking with Eurogamer, Larians' director of publishing, Michael Douse said that crossplay was always a part of the plan. "It was always in the planning," he said. "But we knew it wouldn't be for launch. It's in the roadmap, and though we have an idea of when we'd like to get it ready for, we don't want to put a date on it until we're sure."

So, nothing concrete yet, but there does seem to be a plan in place to get PC and PS5 players adventuring together as soon as possible. We've already seen some great changes brought to the game with the two major patches so far. Hopefully, sometime before or on the Xbox release planned for later this year, we can see crossplay come to Baldur's Gate III.