Here's when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's third Zombies map will debut

We knew that Treyarch would be adding a new Zombies map in the first season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as this was affirmed in the roadmap for the season. However, it wasn't slated as a season launch addition, meaning we have been waiting for the past couple of weeks to hear exactly when Citadelle des Morts (as it's known) will arrive.

Treyarch has taken to X recently to affirm that Citadelle des Morts will debut in Black Ops 6 on December 5, 2024, and that this arrival will also include the main quest, which will launch simultaneously.

Since this announcement, Treyarch has been posting a few snapshots of the new Zombies map, giving us a glimpse at Avalon village and the actual main citadel part of the map, and needless to say, we're getting Resident Evil 4 and Village vibes from it so far.

While nothing has been confirmed, with Citadelle des Morts planned for launch in around 10 days, we can probably lock down December 5 as the date that Season 1: Reloaded will arrive too, meaning there will likely be several new additions to Black Ops 6 across Multiplayer and Warzone too on the same day.