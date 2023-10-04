Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Assassin's Creed Mirage

      Here's when Assassin's Creed Mirage releases in your region

      Console and PC release times are staggered in most regions.

      If you've been counting down the hours until you can start Basim's adventure and dive into Assassin's Creed Mirage, we have some good news for you because Ubisoft has now announced the release times for the game.

      Set to launch at midnight on October 5 on both PC and console in the UK, the game will have a staggered release in Europe, with the PC version debuting at 1:00 AM CEST for West Europe and at 2:00 AM CEST for East Europe.

      The console version will actually debut at midnight in all local regions, which is easy to remember, but the PC version changes dramatically depending on time zone, with Sydney getting access at midnight local time on October 5, whereas Los Angeles can start playing from 22:00 PM PDT on October 4.

      The full release time graphic can be found below.

      Assassin's Creed Mirage

