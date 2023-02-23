Here's when all the 2023 Steam sales are coming

There's nothing that empties a gamer's wallet quite like a Steam sale, and according to some recent information, it seems that 2023 is going to be full of them. Already, we're in the midst of the Steam Mystery Fest, which sees discounts on some great mystery titles like Pentiment and Return of the Obra Dinn.
Now, Valve has revealed all the dates for its upcoming sales and festivals this year via its Steamworks website. You can check out the full list below, which includes the huge events that are the Steam Winter and Summer sales.
Which of these are you looking forward to most?