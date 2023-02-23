Here's when all the 2023 Steam sales are coming

HQ

There's nothing that empties a gamer's wallet quite like a Steam sale, and according to some recent information, it seems that 2023 is going to be full of them. Already, we're in the midst of the Steam Mystery Fest, which sees discounts on some great mystery titles like Pentiment and Return of the Obra Dinn.

Now, Valve has revealed all the dates for its upcoming sales and festivals this year via its Steamworks website. You can check out the full list below, which includes the huge events that are the Steam Winter and Summer sales.



Mystery Fest: February 20 - 27



Puzzle Fest: April 24 - May 1



Spring Sale: March 16 - 23



Sports Fest: May 15 - 22



Next Fest: June 19 - 26



Summer Sale: June 29 - July 13



Stealth Fest: July 24 - 31



Visual Novel Fest: August 7 - 14



Strategy Fest: August 28 - September 4



SHMUP Fest: September 25 - October 2



Next Fest: October 9 - 16



Return of Steam Scream Fest: October 26 - November 2



Autumn Sale: November 21 - 28



Winter Sale: December 21 - January 4, 2024



Which of these are you looking forward to most?