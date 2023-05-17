Here's what's leaving the PlayStation Plus Games Catalogue in June

HQ

Sony has recently revealed the games that we'll be losing from the PlayStation Plus Games Catalogue in June. We were made aware of the games getting added to the service earlier in the month, and they look absolutely stacked. But, are we losing as much as we're getting?

The answer to that is no, unless you're a huge Red Faction fan or are attached to a few other titles on this list, what we're losing in June seems a worthy sacrifice compared to what's being added. Take a look at the games that'll no longer be available below:

Even Descenders, one of the more popular titles on this list, isn't going away forever, as you can grab it and add it to your library for free right now, due to it being part of the free games line-up for PS Plus Essential subscribers this month.

Are you sad to see these games go?