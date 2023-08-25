Here's what's include in The Crew Motorfest's Gold and Ultimate Editions

HQ

Ubisoft has revealed exactly what goodies gamers can get in return for purchasing the Gold and Ultimate Editions of The Crew Motorfest. Both versions grant players three-days early access and have their own individual set of additional content.

The Gold Edition includes the Year 1 Pass which gives players accessing to two brand new cars every month. The Ultimate Edition edition also includes the Year 1 Pass, but it also contains an additional Fitted Ultimate Pack.

The Crew Motorfest is set to launch on PC, PlayStation consoles and Xbox consoles on September 14.

You can check out the full list of inclusions in a new trailer below: