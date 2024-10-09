Here's what's in store for competitive PUBG: Battlegrounds in 2025

HQ

While there are still several major tournaments planned for the 2024 PUBG: Battlegrounds competitive season, including the premier Global Championship in December, Krafton has already announced and affirmed the slate and plans for the 2025 season.

Confirmed in a blog post, the roadmap reveals that the season will start in March with Regional Series events, and will then be followed up with Series 7 and 8 or the PUBG Global Series in April and May, respectively. After this will be the PUBG Nations Cup in June, ahead of more Regional Series in July, and an empty month of August, perhaps to leave a gap for an Esports World Cup event? September will then feature more Regional Series, before Series 9 and 10 of the Global Series in October and November, and finally the Global Championship in December once again.

As part of this next season, Krafton has announced that the current 10 partner teams will be evaluated and judged like new candidates in order to "keep the partner pool dynamic and competitive." We'll know exactly who the 2025 partner teams will be when the selection process is completed in February.

Check out the complete roadmap below.