Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mortal Kombat 1

Here's what's in each edition of Mortal Kombat 1

You're going to be spending a pretty penny if you want a Liu Kang statue.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday, we saw the grand and glorious reveal of Mortal Kombat 1, with a CGI trailer that confirmed some of the game's roster, alongside its beta and release date.

However, some things that weren't confirmed in the trailer were outlined in a new FAQ from NetherRealm, such as what we'll be getting in the Standard, Premium, and Kollector's Editions.

For the Standard Edition, you'll get the game for $69.99. One step up brings you to a price point of $109.99 for the Premium Edition, which gives you early access to the game, 1,250 Dragon Krystals, and the Kombat Pack, which will give you 6 more characters and 5 Kameo fighters coming post-launch.

The granddaddy of them all is the Kollector's Edition, which comes with an extra 1,450 more Dragon Krystals all of the other content in the Premium Edition, a steel case, three art prints, and a Liu Kang statue along with an in-game skin inspired by that sculpture. For all that, you'll be charged $249.99. Also, you can only get the Kollector's Edition if you're playing on Xbox Series S/X or PS5.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on the 19th of September, 2023.

Mortal Kombat 1

Related texts



Loading next content