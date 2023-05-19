Here's what's in each edition of Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

Yesterday, we saw the grand and glorious reveal of Mortal Kombat 1, with a CGI trailer that confirmed some of the game's roster, alongside its beta and release date.

However, some things that weren't confirmed in the trailer were outlined in a new FAQ from NetherRealm, such as what we'll be getting in the Standard, Premium, and Kollector's Editions.

For the Standard Edition, you'll get the game for $69.99. One step up brings you to a price point of $109.99 for the Premium Edition, which gives you early access to the game, 1,250 Dragon Krystals, and the Kombat Pack, which will give you 6 more characters and 5 Kameo fighters coming post-launch.

The granddaddy of them all is the Kollector's Edition, which comes with an extra 1,450 more Dragon Krystals all of the other content in the Premium Edition, a steel case, three art prints, and a Liu Kang statue along with an in-game skin inspired by that sculpture. For all that, you'll be charged $249.99. Also, you can only get the Kollector's Edition if you're playing on Xbox Series S/X or PS5.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on the 19th of September, 2023.