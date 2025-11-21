Here's what you need to know about Trump's draft plan to end the war in Ukraine

HQ

Draft proposals reportedly backed by Donald Trump would require Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, block its NATO membership and pave the way for Moscow's return to the G8, according to drafts of the proposal seen by Axios, AFP and the Associated Press (via The Guardian).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects to discuss the plan with Trump in the coming days, stressing that any agreement must secure a "dignified peace" and protect Ukraine's independence. The response from other Ukrainian officials has been sharper, with some describing the draft as a capitulation that aligns closely with Russia's longstanding demands.

The 28-point plan would recognise Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk as de facto Russian, freeze the front lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, and reduce Ukraine's army to 600,000 personnel. It also calls for Ukraine to remain outside NATO, while Russia would be gradually reintegrated into the global economy and readmitted to the G8.

According to United States officials, the proposal has been quietly developed for weeks by the US special envoy and senior Russian figures. The White House said the president supports the plan, arguing it benefits both sides. European governments, however, are expected to push back, warning that any settlement must not undermine regional security.

Trump's draft plan (so far):



Territorial concessions: Ukraine would cede Donbas and recognise Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk as de facto Russian.

Security restrictions: Ukraine would be barred from joining NATO and required to significantly reduce its armed forces.

Frozen frontlines: Parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia would remain "frozen" along current lines of control.

Russia's reintegration: Moscow would be readmitted to the G8 and see major sanctions lifted, with frozen assets partly used to rebuild Ukraine.

International guarantees: Snap-back sanctions and a promised military response if Russia invades again, alongside European jets stationed in Poland.

Political conditions: Ukraine would hold elections within 100 days and both countries would implement educational programmes promoting "tolerance".

