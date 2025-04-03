English
Here's what you need to know about the new ETA requirement for UK travel

EU travelers must apply for the ETA starting April 2, 2025.

The latest news on the European Union and United Kingdom. From April 2, 2025, citizens of the European Union traveling to the United Kingdom without a visa will need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). Want to know how? You can apply here.

This new rule, in effect since March 5, 2025, mandates a digital application process for short visits (less than six months). Unlike a visa, the ETA is a pre-authorization allowing entry but does not guarantee it, as travelers must still go through border controls.

The application, which costs £10, must be completed online, and approval can be received within minutes or up to three working days. While this rule applies to EU nationals, travelers from some non-EU countries have already been required to apply since January, 2025.

