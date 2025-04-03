Here's what you need to know about the new ETA requirement for UK travel

HQ

The latest news on the European Union and United Kingdom . From April 2, 2025, citizens of the European Union traveling to the United Kingdom without a visa will need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). Want to know how? You can apply here.

This new rule, in effect since March 5, 2025, mandates a digital application process for short visits (less than six months). Unlike a visa, the ETA is a pre-authorization allowing entry but does not guarantee it, as travelers must still go through border controls.

The application, which costs £10, must be completed online, and approval can be received within minutes or up to three working days. While this rule applies to EU nationals, travelers from some non-EU countries have already been required to apply since January, 2025.