Here's what you can get for watching the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend
The viewership rewards have been revealed.
With the Call of Duty League's 2024 season set to conclude in a few weeks when the Championship Weekend is held, Activision has now revealed the viewership rewards that it will be offering for anyone who links their YouTube and Activision accounts and then watches the action as it unfolds.
There will be unique rewards for each day of action, so to see what's in store, take a look at the list and graphic below.
Thursday, July 18:
Got Em! Emblem - Unlocks after 1 hour
1 hour Double XP token - Unlocks after 1 hour and 30 minutes
Chip Emblem - Unlocks after 2 hours
1 hour Double Weapon XP token - Unlocks after 2 hours and 30 minutes
Get Turned On Animated Calling Card - Unlocks after three hours
Friday, July 19:
Champ's Here Calling Card - Unlocks after 1 hour
1 hour Double XP token - Unlocks after 1 hour and 30 minutes
#1 Weapon Sticker - Unlocks after 2 hours
1 hour Double Weapon XP token - Unlocks after 2 hours and 30 minutes
Calculated Calling Card - Unlocks after three hours
Saturday, July 20:
Skkrrt Calling Card - Unlocks after 1 hour
1 hour Double XP token - Unlocks after 1 hour and 30 minutes
Rent Free Animated Emblem - Unlocks after 2 hours
1 hour Double Weapon XP token - Unlocks after 2 hours and 30 minutes
Gold Face Camo - Unlocks after three hours
Sunday, July 21:
Champs 2024 Weapon Sticker - Unlocks after 30 minutes
Give 'Em the Smoke Calling Card - Unlocks after 45 minutes
Next Up Charm - Unlocks after 1 hour
1 hour Double XP and Double Weapon XP tokens - Unlocks after 1 hour and 30 minutes