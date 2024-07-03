English
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Here's what you can get for watching the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend

The viewership rewards have been revealed.

HQ

With the Call of Duty League's 2024 season set to conclude in a few weeks when the Championship Weekend is held, Activision has now revealed the viewership rewards that it will be offering for anyone who links their YouTube and Activision accounts and then watches the action as it unfolds.

There will be unique rewards for each day of action, so to see what's in store, take a look at the list and graphic below.

Thursday, July 18:



  • Got Em! Emblem - Unlocks after 1 hour

  • 1 hour Double XP token - Unlocks after 1 hour and 30 minutes

  • Chip Emblem - Unlocks after 2 hours

  • 1 hour Double Weapon XP token - Unlocks after 2 hours and 30 minutes

  • Get Turned On Animated Calling Card - Unlocks after three hours

Friday, July 19:



  • Champ's Here Calling Card - Unlocks after 1 hour

  • 1 hour Double XP token - Unlocks after 1 hour and 30 minutes

  • #1 Weapon Sticker - Unlocks after 2 hours

  • 1 hour Double Weapon XP token - Unlocks after 2 hours and 30 minutes

  • Calculated Calling Card - Unlocks after three hours

Saturday, July 20:



  • Skkrrt Calling Card - Unlocks after 1 hour

  • 1 hour Double XP token - Unlocks after 1 hour and 30 minutes

  • Rent Free Animated Emblem - Unlocks after 2 hours

  • 1 hour Double Weapon XP token - Unlocks after 2 hours and 30 minutes

  • Gold Face Camo - Unlocks after three hours

Sunday, July 21:



  • Champs 2024 Weapon Sticker - Unlocks after 30 minutes

  • Give 'Em the Smoke Calling Card - Unlocks after 45 minutes

  • Next Up Charm - Unlocks after 1 hour

  • 1 hour Double XP and Double Weapon XP tokens - Unlocks after 1 hour and 30 minutes

  • Brick by Brick Blueprint - Unlocks after 2 hours

