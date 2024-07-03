Here's what you can get for watching the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend

HQ

With the Call of Duty League's 2024 season set to conclude in a few weeks when the Championship Weekend is held, Activision has now revealed the viewership rewards that it will be offering for anyone who links their YouTube and Activision accounts and then watches the action as it unfolds.

There will be unique rewards for each day of action, so to see what's in store, take a look at the list and graphic below.

Thursday, July 18:



Got Em! Emblem - Unlocks after 1 hour



1 hour Double XP token - Unlocks after 1 hour and 30 minutes



Chip Emblem - Unlocks after 2 hours



1 hour Double Weapon XP token - Unlocks after 2 hours and 30 minutes



Get Turned On Animated Calling Card - Unlocks after three hours



Friday, July 19:



Champ's Here Calling Card - Unlocks after 1 hour



1 hour Double XP token - Unlocks after 1 hour and 30 minutes



#1 Weapon Sticker - Unlocks after 2 hours



1 hour Double Weapon XP token - Unlocks after 2 hours and 30 minutes



Calculated Calling Card - Unlocks after three hours



Saturday, July 20:



Skkrrt Calling Card - Unlocks after 1 hour



1 hour Double XP token - Unlocks after 1 hour and 30 minutes



Rent Free Animated Emblem - Unlocks after 2 hours



1 hour Double Weapon XP token - Unlocks after 2 hours and 30 minutes



Gold Face Camo - Unlocks after three hours



Sunday, July 21: