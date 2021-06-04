Here's what you can expect to see at Ubisoft's E3 event

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft has spilled the beans on what fans can expect see during its E3 event on June 12. The Ubisoft Forward event will be comprised of a pre-show, main show, and a post-show and it will offer updates on some of company's existing games and upcoming projects.

The pre-show is scheduled to take place at 7PM BST and it will include updates for live service games such as For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, and Watch Dogs: Legion. The main show is where things really get interesting, as we will be treated to a first look at gameplay from the next Rainbow Six game. There will also be more news here on upcoming releases Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic and new content will be shown for Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest. The post-show is set to round things off at 9PM BST and its here "developers will provide deeper insight into the announcements from the main show."

