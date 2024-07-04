Here's what you can expect from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's second season

HQ

If you're still (one of the few) keeping up to date and regularly checking in on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you've no doubt been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second season of the action game. This will be kicking off next week, on July 11, and with that in mind Rocksteady has laid out the roadmap of its content.

The season will span two episodes, Frozen Heart and Winter, and will see the introduction of Mrs. Freeze as a character. It will also bring a new melee weapon pack, a Killer Frost Infamy set, Firefly Notorious weapons, and a Parasite Notorious melee weapon. There will also be changes to Metropolis, a Superman and The Flash Brainiac battle, a new battle pass, and all of this is promised for Episode 3: Frozen Hearts.

Episode 4: Winter will bring similar additions, such as the Captain Cold Infamy set, Icicle Notorious weapon, Trickster Notorious melee weapon, a Green Lantern and Superman Brainiac battle, and new Incursions too.

Will you be returning to check out this new Suicide Squad content?