Here's what will be coming to John Carpenter's Toxic Commando throughout 2026

We're right on the cusp of the arrival of John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, as the cooperative action game will be making its debut on PC and consoles as soon as tomorrow, March 12. To this end, you may be curious as to what will be added to the game as part of its post-launch support, and if so, this information has now been shared.

The 2026 roadmap for the game has been published, revealing that there will be two free updates and two DLCs in the summer and autumn. Between the debut and the first post-launch addition will be plenty of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements - which is also promised between each upcoming addition to the game - but as for what will then be introduced in each update, you can see this below.

Free Update 1 - Summer 2026



Challenges to unlock cosmetics



New map



New enemy



4 new primary weapons



New secondary and melee weapons



2 new vehicles



DLC Cosmetic Pack 1 - Summer 2026



Weapon skin



Weapon charm



Character skins



Headgear



Vehicle customisation (skins, graffiti, honk sounds)



Profile titles and icons



Free Update 2 - Autumn 2026



Ammo mods



Additional difficulty



New defence set ups



New enemy



4 new primary weapons



New heavy and melee weapons



New consumables



DLC Cosmetic Pack 2 - Autumn 2026



Weapon skin



Weapon charm



Character skins



Headgear



Vehicle customisation (skins, graffiti, honk sounds)



Profile titles and icons



Will you be checking out John Carpenter's Toxic Commando as of tomorrow?