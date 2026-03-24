Here's what to expect from the Rainbow Six: Siege X Europe MENA League Kickoff tournament
Action commences as soon as next week and will include a group stage before a playoffs phase, where Salt Lake City Major spots are on the line.
Following the Six Invitational 2026 happening in February, it's now almost time for the 2026-27 season of competitive Rainbow Six: Siege X to commence. To this end, Ubisoft has revealed the plans for the various regional Kickoff tournaments, and as per the Europe MENA League (EUL), here's what to expect.
The action will start on March 30 when the group phase for the event commences. This will see the 10 attending teams split into two groups, arranged as such:
Group A:
- Fnatic
- Shifters
- G2 Esports
- GiggioLetti
- Virtus.pro
Group B:
- Geekay Esports
- Team Secret
- Team Falcons
- Twisted Minds
- Ex-Team Secret Academy
From here, the two groups will play five rounds of matches split between March 30 and April 8, where the best four teams from each group (so only one team per group will be eliminated after this phase) will advance to the playoffs. Looking at the group fixtures, these have been revealed.
Round 1: March 30
- Group A Match 1 (18:00 CEST) - Shifters vs GiggioLetti
- Group B Match 1 (19:00 CEST) - Geekay Esports vs Ex-Team Secret Academy
- Group A Match 2 (20:00 CEST) - Fnatic vs Virtus.pro
- Group B Match 2 (21:00 CEST) - Team Secret vs Twisted Minds
Round 2: March 31
- Group A Match 1 (18:00 CEST) - Fnatic vs GiggioLetti
- Group B Match 1 (19:00 CEST) - Geekay Esports vs Twisted Minds
- Group A Match 2 (20:00 CEST) - Virtus.pro vs G2 ESPORTS
- Group B Match 2 (21:00 CEST) - Ex-Team Secret Academy vs Team Falcons
Round 3: April 6
- Group A Match 1 (18:00 CEST) - GiggioLetti vs G2 ESPORTS
- Group B Match 1 (19:00 CEST) - Team Falcons vs Twisted Minds
- Group B Match 2 (20:00 CEST) - Geekay Esports vs Team Secret
- Group A Match 2 (21:00 CEST) - Fnatic vs Shifters
Round 4: April 7
- Group B Match 1 (18:00 CEST) - Twisted Minds vs Ex-Team Secret Academy
- Group B Match 2 (19:00 CEST) - Team Falcons vs Team Secret
- Group A Match 1 (20:00 CEST) - G2 ESPORTS vs Shifters
- Group A Match 2 (21:00 CEST) - Virtus.pro vs GiggioLetti
Round 5: April 8
- Group B Match 1 (18:00 CEST) - Team Secret vs Ex-Team Secret Academy
- Group B Match 2 (19:00 CEST) - Team Falcons vs Geekay Esports
- Group A Match 1 (20:00 CEST) - G2 ESPORTS vs Fnatic
- Group A Match 2 (21:00 CEST) - Shifters vs Virtus.pro
After the playoffs, the best four teams, the ones who reach the Upper and Lower Finals will each secure spots in the Salt Lake City BLAST R6 May Major, with these four being the EUL representatives for the international event. You can see how the playoffs bracket is arranged below, with the playoffs occurring between April 13-17, where the winner heads home with $12,000.