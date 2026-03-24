Here's what to expect from the Rainbow Six: Siege X Europe MENA League Kickoff tournament

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Following the Six Invitational 2026 happening in February, it's now almost time for the 2026-27 season of competitive Rainbow Six: Siege X to commence. To this end, Ubisoft has revealed the plans for the various regional Kickoff tournaments, and as per the Europe MENA League (EUL), here's what to expect.

The action will start on March 30 when the group phase for the event commences. This will see the 10 attending teams split into two groups, arranged as such:

Group A:



Fnatic



Shifters



G2 Esports



GiggioLetti



Virtus.pro



Group B:



Geekay Esports



Team Secret



Team Falcons



Twisted Minds



Ex-Team Secret Academy



From here, the two groups will play five rounds of matches split between March 30 and April 8, where the best four teams from each group (so only one team per group will be eliminated after this phase) will advance to the playoffs. Looking at the group fixtures, these have been revealed.

Round 1: March 30



Group A Match 1 (18:00 CEST) - Shifters vs GiggioLetti



Group B Match 1 (19:00 CEST) - Geekay Esports vs Ex-Team Secret Academy



Group A Match 2 (20:00 CEST) - Fnatic vs Virtus.pro



Group B Match 2 (21:00 CEST) - Team Secret vs Twisted Minds



Round 2: March 31



Group A Match 1 (18:00 CEST) - Fnatic vs GiggioLetti



Group B Match 1 (19:00 CEST) - Geekay Esports vs Twisted Minds



Group A Match 2 (20:00 CEST) - Virtus.pro vs G2 ESPORTS



Group B Match 2 (21:00 CEST) - Ex-Team Secret Academy vs Team Falcons



Round 3: April 6



Group A Match 1 (18:00 CEST) - GiggioLetti vs G2 ESPORTS



Group B Match 1 (19:00 CEST) - Team Falcons vs Twisted Minds



Group B Match 2 (20:00 CEST) - Geekay Esports vs Team Secret



Group A Match 2 (21:00 CEST) - Fnatic vs Shifters



Round 4: April 7



Group B Match 1 (18:00 CEST) - Twisted Minds vs Ex-Team Secret Academy



Group B Match 2 (19:00 CEST) - Team Falcons vs Team Secret



Group A Match 1 (20:00 CEST) - G2 ESPORTS vs Shifters



Group A Match 2 (21:00 CEST) - Virtus.pro vs GiggioLetti



Round 5: April 8



Group B Match 1 (18:00 CEST) - Team Secret vs Ex-Team Secret Academy



Group B Match 2 (19:00 CEST) - Team Falcons vs Geekay Esports



Group A Match 1 (20:00 CEST) - G2 ESPORTS vs Fnatic



Group A Match 2 (21:00 CEST) - Shifters vs Virtus.pro



After the playoffs, the best four teams, the ones who reach the Upper and Lower Finals will each secure spots in the Salt Lake City BLAST R6 May Major, with these four being the EUL representatives for the international event. You can see how the playoffs bracket is arranged below, with the playoffs occurring between April 13-17, where the winner heads home with $12,000.