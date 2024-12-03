Here's what to expect from the next two years of Frostpunk 2

HQ

It's very common for developers to share roadmaps and outline the future of their games, but generally speaking this tends toward a few months down the line or even the next calendar year. The folk over at 11 bit Studios are taking this to a new extreme by laying out the plans for the next two years of Frostpunk 2.

That's right, we have a roadmap that takes us well into 2026, and from what we're already told there is a lot to look forward to, with the majority of announced content coming in 2025.

To start with, the rest of 2024 will include one last patch to improve the base game. The exact date hasn't been confirmed, but this does follow a former patch and multiple hotfixes too.

2025 will kick off with a big free content update that promises to "significantly impact your overall experience with the game." Then, after this and before the first DLC drops, console players will be able to join in on the fun.

As per the DLCs, three have been announced so far, with two coming in 2025 and a third in 2026. The first two are going by the codenames of Spectrum and Aurora, and while 11 bit isn't sharing any further information about them, it did add that they will "add something completely new to the harsh world of Frostpunk 2."

To sound off on these plans, 11 bit also mentioned that this is "just the beginning of our journey and we want to continue being transparent about the changes we make to the game, while including you and your feedback every step of the way."

