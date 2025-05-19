Here's what to expect from Rainbow Six: Siege's Clash rework and Operation Daybreak

HQ

Ubisoft had a lot of information ready to share in regards to Rainbow Six: Siege yesterday evening. The French company not only shared tons of information about Rainbow Six: Siege X's roadmap and the PC specs for the evolved game, but it also revealed the second season planned for Year 10, with this known as Operation Daybreak. This season will bring a host of adjustments to the tactical shooter, with a rework to the Operator Clash being the most notable of the bunch.

As for how Clash is changing, we're told that her CCE Shield is receiving some considerable upgrades, including by allowing her to deploy the gadget to more easily and freely move around while the shield remains locked in place and stationary. A planted shield can also be operated remotely, meaning Clash can activate her tasers without needing to be behind the shield. Clash can also still play with the shield in-hand or on her back, but it will now be slightly different as it will retract and expand automatically when Clash sprints, crouches, mantles, or bursts through barricades, once again further enhancing the newfound manoeuvrability of the character.

Beyond Clash, a bunch of other changes are planned for Operation Daybreak. This includes electricity no longer damaging Operators but simply serving as a slowing effect. Limb damage will be reduced to make headshots more important, shield Operators (like Clash) will no longer be able to aim down sights while vaulting or dropping from ledges, and this is on top of a host of Operator-specific tweaks too, as seen below:



Blackbeard - shield glass has been tinted to see if it's active or not.



Jackal - will now only be able to ping one enemy at a time after scanning footprints, with footprints now disappearing immediately after being scanned, with the exception being that he can now scan five times instead of three.



Jager - can now eliminate Capitao's bolts and Gridlock's Trax Stingers using his Active Defence System.



Thunderbird - no longer enables enemies to heal from her Kona Stations, unless they have been taken over.



Sledge - can now knock down shield users that charge him.



How do you expect all of this to change the Siege meta?