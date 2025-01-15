Here's what to expect from Planet Coaster 2 this spring

HQ

Now that we're into 2025, you might be wondering what you can expect from Frontier Developments' simulation sequel Planet Coaster 2? If so, we have just the information for you as now a roadmap has arrived that explains what the next four updates have planned, with each set to debut before we reach the summer.

For starters, Frontier has promised that we will get a new update every month, starting with Update 2 in February. For this coming one, we can expect plenty of additions and improvements, including custom video billboards and speakers, new rides, better notifications, stability enhancements, better guest navigation, and even multi-select options.

After this, in March's Update 3, we can then expect water park flumes to become more dangerous as guests could start jettisoning off these attractions. To balance this horror, we can look forward to more varied guest movement and rafts on special pieces, and even round-bottomed flumes and inflatable deformation. This is as well as more rides, ride attendant staff, stability enhancements again, scenery rotation toggles, and career maps arriving in sandbox as starting layouts.

In terms of April's Update 4 and May's Update 5, all that Frontier has promised so far is that there will be "new features" in the former. So, with that in mind, you can see the full roadmap below, and also expect to hear more about Update 2 and 3 on February 26, suggesting that we won't be seeing the first big update of the year until near the end of next month.