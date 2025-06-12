Here's what to expect from FBC: Firebreak in autumn and winter

HQ

Next week, Alan Wake and Control creator Remedy Entertainment will be treading new ground by opening the doors to a cooperative multiplayer live project called FBC: Firebreak. It's a title that is part of the wider Remedy Connected Universe, but it's unorthodox for Remedy as the developer tends to focus on single-player games first and foremost.

Still, with FBC: Firebreak almost here, what can we expect from the game in the future. To appease the fans looking for a steady line of live content, the Finnish developer has now unveiled its plans for the Autumn and Winter Major Updates. Both will add a new job to master as well as a slate of additional extras.

For Autumn, we can look forward to the Codename Outbreak job, as well as the Research Sector jobsite. There will additionally be new gameplay systems and enemies, free earnable rewards, and a variety of paid cosmetics and outfits.

In Winter, the new job will be known as Codename Blackout, and while it will be accompanied by a new jobsite, the exact name of this site has yet to be confirmed. What has been revealed is that the update will even include new equipment and enemies, more free earnables, and extra paid cosmetics too.

The exact release date for each update has yet to be nailed down, but you can at least begin playing FBC: Firebreak from next week, on June 17, on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and even via PlayStation Plus' free monthly games and on Game Pass as well.