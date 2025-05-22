Here's what to expect from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's fourth season

HQ

In a week, the next season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be making its arrival. This next season will land on May 29, and with that almost here, Activision has presented the roadmap for the next round of content.

It's a more succinct season, particularly at launch by the looks of things, with the majority of content coming to Multiplayer. For the traditional Call of Duty online mode, we can expect three new maps (Shutdown, Fugitive, and Blitz) at launch and then two more in-season (Eclipse and Fringe). There will be two new modes at launch too (Team Elimination and One in the Chamber) and one in-season (Party Ops), and a new Scorestreak as well: Grim Reaper.

In terms of Warzone, Verdansk will see some changes, including The Overlook in Downtown being adjusted, all while interactable cranes and horizontal zip lines appear in the region. There will also be a new mode at launch (Clash) and then two more modes in-season (Havoc Royale and Resurgence Causal), with Ranked Resurgence also arriving in a few weeks. There are some new gameplay tweaks as well, including the addition of the Hand Cannon, Door Barricades, new perks, Care Packages, and contracts to hunt.

Looking at Zombies, it's quite a weak season too. The highlight is the new Grief mode and the Shatter Blast ammo mod, the Grim Reaper support ability, and the new Dark Ops challenges too. Of course, more Gobblegums are launching as well, and later in the season we can expect new Abomination Challenge and Starting Room modes, plus a King of the Dead activity.

For all three core modes, a bunch of new weapons are debuting, including a Pickaxe and the Olympia. There are some new attachments to acquire, Operators to earn, a battle pass to complete, and paid bundles to acquire, with one even themed around the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

Check out the official roadmap for Season 4 below.