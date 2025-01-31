Here's what Tim Blake Nelson looks like as The Leader

HQ

The premiere of Captain America: Brave New World is just around the corner, bringing back Sam Wilson as Captain America. But he's not the only familiar face returning—fans will also see a character who hasn't appeared since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson is reprising his role from that film, this time as the villain known as The Leader. Until now, we haven't gotten a look at the character, but a small glimpse has finally been revealed. You can check out the image below.

What do you think of his new look?