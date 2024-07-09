HQ

Here's a little gaming fact for you today: the .gg domain that is used in so many gaming websites was never intended for that purpose. In fact, .gg doesn't even have anything to do with the "good game" acronym, and instead stands for "good for Guernsey."

Dr Nigel Roberts created the .gg and .je domains in 1996 with a friend. Explaining his decision behind the domain name, he told the BBC that "all the other good two letter codes were already taken."

Only years later did gamers start using it, but even though it was a complete coincidence, Roberts has no problem with gamers using the domain. Gamers never register names that locals of Guernsey - a small island off the coast of France that's technically part of Britain - would want, so there's peace between the Guernsey folk and gamers.