Here's what the new Superman looks like

As you're probably aware, James Gunn and Peter Safran are currently rebooting the DC movie universe. Technically, it officially kicks off with the premiere of Creature Commandos later this fall, but it's with the movie Superman that it really gets going.

We've known for a long time that David Corenswet is shouldering the mantle and tights, as well as that Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane and that filming is in full swing. So far we've only gotten a few teaser and promo shots of the new Superman, but now real photos from the set have made their way to Threads and elsewhere.

As you can see, Gunn (who directs and writes the movie) has gone for a real departure from the "dark and gritty" thing, and here we meet a more colorful Superman with a look that clearly reminds us of the movie's comic book predecessor All-Star Superman. We can't help but wonder though if Superman might be wearing clothes a size too big, or is it something that's being fixed in post-production?

The movie premieres on July 11, 2025. What do you think of Corenswet's Superman looks and costume?