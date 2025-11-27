Here's what the Metroid Prime 4 Amiibos will bring to the game

HQ

The Metroid Prime 4: Beyond premiere on December 4 is fast approaching, and as we previously reported, Nintendo will be releasing three new Amiibos in conjunction with this. As we know, these aren't just pretty things to put on your bookshelf, but are also used to unlock things in games, and now Nintendo Japan has revealed what their function will be in Samus' upcoming adventure (translated by Reddit user Skullghost).

Samus & Viola [Metroid Prime 4] Amiibo:



You will be able to change the color of Viola.



Every time you touch your Amiibo, you can check Viola's total distance traveled.



Once per day, you can increase the rate at which Viola's Boost Energy regenerates.



Samus [Metroid Prime 4] Amiibo:



You can now change the background music when riding Viola in Solvalei.



Once per day, you can activate a shield that will block up to 99 damage.



When the shield is activated, Samus's life is also restored to full.



Sylux [Metroid Prime 4] Amiibo:



After clearing the game, you'll be able to see the full versions of the movies that are shown in fragments throughout the game. Even if you don't have Amiibo, you can watch the full version of the movie by achieving a 100% scan rate and item collection rate.



Every time you touch your Amiibo, you'll hear a random line from Sylux.



If you use any previous Metroid Amiibo - Samus (Super Smash Bros. series), Zero Suit Samus (Super Smash Bros. series), Ridley (Super Smash Bros. series), or Dark Samus (Super Smash Bros. series) - "The game sounds are played randomly."

What do you think about the idea of locking features behind plastic figurines like this?