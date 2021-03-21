Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Here's what the grand opening of Super Nintendo World looked like

Shigeru Miyamoto made sure to show his face.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

After a slight setback relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, Super Nintendo World finally opened its doors earlier this week (March 18) in Osaka, Japan. An opening ceremony was held to commemorate its opening and this featured a special guest appearance from Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto.

During the ceremony, Miyamoto said: "I am so pleased that we were able to open the world's first fully realized Super Mario experience to coincide with the 35th anniversary of Super Mario. I felt that if Nintendo was going to work together with Universal Creative, we ought to aim to do something the world has never seen before. With this as our motto, we have implemented the latest technology along with every ounce of the experience that Nintendo and Universal have accumulated until now, to deliver the true heart of Super Mario."

Several new images have been released by Nintendo showing Miyamoto having the absolute time of his life at the park. If these don't see you on going, we don't know what else will. You can check out these newly-released images of Super Nintendo World below:

Here's what the grand opening of Super Nintendo World looked likeHere's what the grand opening of Super Nintendo World looked like
Here's what the grand opening of Super Nintendo World looked like

Thanks, IGN.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy