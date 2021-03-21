Here's what the grand opening of Super Nintendo World looked like

You're watching Advertisements

After a slight setback relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, Super Nintendo World finally opened its doors earlier this week (March 18) in Osaka, Japan. An opening ceremony was held to commemorate its opening and this featured a special guest appearance from Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto.

During the ceremony, Miyamoto said: "I am so pleased that we were able to open the world's first fully realized Super Mario experience to coincide with the 35th anniversary of Super Mario. I felt that if Nintendo was going to work together with Universal Creative, we ought to aim to do something the world has never seen before. With this as our motto, we have implemented the latest technology along with every ounce of the experience that Nintendo and Universal have accumulated until now, to deliver the true heart of Super Mario."

Several new images have been released by Nintendo showing Miyamoto having the absolute time of his life at the park. If these don't see you on going, we don't know what else will. You can check out these newly-released images of Super Nintendo World below:

