Here's what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman said in that Deadpool 3 update

Following on from the recent announcement that Hugh Jackman would once again be unleashing his claws and reprising his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film, renowned lip reader Jomboy has revealed on his Twitter what was said in the latest update trailer.

In classic Ryan Reynolds and Jackman fashion though, it's much more of a light-hearted joke than a serious announcement. That being said, there are still some potentially interesting reveals. For fans worried about the Deadpool franchise losing its grip on the line between gory action and comedy, fear not, now it will be integrated into the MCU. Jackman said: "We're gonna have this massive, massive, huge huge fucking explosion."

Interestingly, Reynolds stated: "We're going through stuff and all these different places." Given the recent Marvel trend (such as in Spiderman: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) of multiverse-hopping, and Disney's intent to draw previously 20th Century Fox-owned characters into the MCU, could this indicate some multiversal action inbound?

Jackman further said: "We're in our prime", clearly denoting the version of Wolverine portrayed in this film will be, as previously hinted, entirely separate from that seen in 2017's Logan. If teasers are anything to go off, Reynolds and Jackman both seem enthusiastic about the film, and the marketing tone is certainly reminiscent of past Deadpool content. Jackman closed by saying: "I'm so excited, you guys are gonna fucking love it", and Reynolds agreed, stating: "It's gonna be the best", so it seems the franchise is in good hands.