Here's what Helldivers II would look like on the Nintendo Wii

HQ

Helldivers II continues to prove its popularity as well over a month following its release, the game is still seeing tens of thousands of players at least on Steam, with many more on PlayStation at any given time.

Fans have been creating all sorts of tributes since the game came out, and now one creator known as GetMadz has posted a video of a fake Helldivers II demake, where the game is on the Nintendo Wii.

Dropping a cutesy Helldiver into the middle of a Terminid hot spot, GetMadz theorised that the game would make use of the Wii's motion controls to call in Strategems, which is pretty clever. The short video ends with a clean loop, which left me watching it for much longer than I should have.