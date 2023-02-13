Here's what happens if you call the number from The Super Mario Bros. Movie Super Bowl ad

HQ

Yesterday's Super Bowl commercials brought a lot of great content for upcoming movies, games, and more, but one ad that has taken the internet by storm is the clip for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Featuring a very meta plumbing ad for the brothers' business, the Super Bowl clip ends with both a number and website allegedly linked to Super Mario Bros. Plumbing.

If you call the number, you'll be able to hear the dulcet tones of Charlie Day's Luigi, who unfortunately isn't sitting by the phone 24 hours a day waiting to talk to fans. He does leave a lovely voicemail though, which tells you all you need to know about Super Mario Bros. plumbing.

Thanks to GetMadz on Twitter for posting the clip for all the internet to see. Little details like this have helped make many fans excited for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which releases on the 7th of April 2023.