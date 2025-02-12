Here's what Bugatti's 1,774 bhp Tourbillion sounds like

HQ

Bugatti has made some incredible hypercars over the years, with recent models like the Veyron and the Chiron standing out among its competitors. The next major car from the French automotive specialist is set to be regarded as the Tourbillion, and while we are yet to see one of these beauties on the road, the company's CEO, Mate Rimac, has now shared a video on Instagram that reveals how its mighty 1,774 bhp engine sounds.

In the video that you can see below, Rimac adds: "And yes, this is how the production car will sound like. Hopefully we can keep it soft-limiter free!"

There's no exact word yet on when the quad-turbo W16 engine-powered car will make its arrival on roads, but full production for the model is expected to kick off in 2026.

