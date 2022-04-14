Here's what Baku looks like in F1 Manager 2022

HQ

Frontier has yet to slap a date on when we'll get F1 Manager 2022, but we are told that it will be coming this summer. With that in mind, the developer has started teasing and showing off more of the game, including recently when a look at one of the circuits for this year was shared.

In particular, it is the street circuit set in the city of Baku in Azerbaijan. Anyone who is familiar with F1 will recognise the track's speedy straights, incredibly tight corners, and imposing castle that sits right in its centre.

Take a look at three images from F1 Manager 2022's Baku below, and let us know what you think about it.