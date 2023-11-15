Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Here's what an Unreal Engine 5-based Resident Evil looks like

It's planning to release "when it's ready".

Tons of different remakes of various Resident Evil games have seen the light of day over the years, with many of them being released for sale by Capcom themselves. One of the unofficial home versions currently in full production is spelled Biohazard: RE1 and is basically the very first game, remade in Unreal Engine 5. Team Arklay is the name of the guys working on the project, but they have not yet been shut down by Capcom and say that the project will be released "when it's ready".

Below you can watch a new trailer!

