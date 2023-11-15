Here's what an Unreal Engine 5-based Resident Evil looks like

HQ

Tons of different remakes of various Resident Evil games have seen the light of day over the years, with many of them being released for sale by Capcom themselves. One of the unofficial home versions currently in full production is spelled Biohazard: RE1 and is basically the very first game, remade in Unreal Engine 5. Team Arklay is the name of the guys working on the project, but they have not yet been shut down by Capcom and say that the project will be released "when it's ready".

Below you can watch a new trailer!