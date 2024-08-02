Here's what a Scottish medieval king may have looked like

HQ

One of the benefits of technology is that it opens the door to experiencing things that would otherwise seem impossible. This includes being able to see what a Scottish monarch may have looked like during his reign 700 years ago.

The talented folk over at the University of Glasgow, in collaboration with Liverpool John Moores University Face Lab, have created a model of Robert the Bruce to mark 750 years since the monarch was born. This model is described as the most-realistic reconstruction of the monarch to have ever been developed, with it created using a 3D scanned model of the king's actual skull that was then combined with CGI technology to develop a realistic rendering.

It's noted that the nose is the part of the face that is least accurate as bone deterioration has made reconstruction of this part of the body much more challenging. The team has also gone a step further to also create a version of the king that depicts his struggle with leprosy, but this hasn't been publicly shared.

The model will be on show at the Dunfermline Abbey until December 7, so be sure to drop by to see what this ancient king may have looked like.

