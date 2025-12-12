Here's the world premiere of Bradley the Badger

One of the games showcased during the ongoing The Game Awards was Bradley the Badger. It is being developed by Day 4, a studio founded by Christian Cantamessa (one of the main creators of Red Dead Redemption) and Davide Soliani (the man behind Mario + Rabbids).

Behind the title, we find a washed-up platform icon in a game world he doesn't really understand anymore. This leads to an adventure that is reminiscent of what would happen if you threw a bunch of classic games into a blender. Genres and styles are mixed, and if you've been gaming for a long time, you'll easily recognize what is being parodied and celebrated.

Bradley the Badger has so far only been announced for PC, but will hopefully also come to consoles. It feels like this has the potential to become a real gamer favorite, and you can check out the first trailer below.