Here's the wonderful Friends: The Reunion trailer

Friends ran for ten seasons and ended in 2004. It became a world phenomenon and is still one of the prime examples of comfort TV, with the warm and funny theme. Last year, it was planned to be a reunion on HBO, but the Covid-19 pandemic (also known as Ruiner of Fun), made that impossible.

But, this year it is finally time and Friends: The Reunion airs on HBO Max on May 27. Now the first proper trailer has been released, and if it is anything to go by, we can look forward to just the kind of feelgood the series was always known for, and it really put a smile on our faces.